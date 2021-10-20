WSU COACH NICK ROLOVICH 8

WSU Cougars Coach Nick Rolovich stands on the field in Martin Stadium Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. 

 Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

SPOKANE, WASH- Former Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich will sue Washington State University.

The tweet reads:

"Nick Rolovich's lawyer releases a statement saying that he's taking legal action against Washington State and all parties responsible "for his illegal termination." He accuses AD Pat Chun of "discriminatory and vindictive" behavior."

Per reporting from ESPN:
 
"Rolovich’s attorney confirms the coach’s religious exemption waiver was denied,"-  ESPN recorder Adam Rittenberg on twitter. 
 
At the press conference with media Monday, Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun did not confirm if the exemption was denied by the state, or approved by the state and then the accommodations from the university were denied.
 
Rolovich is of the Catholic faith, it should be noted that Pope Francis supports the vaccine saying that getting vaccinated is an act of love.

The statement tweeted by ESPN says immediately after termination the WSU Athletic Director directed campus police to escort the coach to his car and he was not allowed in his office or the ability to speak to his team.

Rolovich was the highest-paid state employee making an annual salary of more than $3 million, his contract would have ran through 2025.

He was the only unvaccinated head coach in the Pac-12 and had worn a mask during games. 

Who is representing Rolovich:

The office representing Rolovich is the Law Office of Brian Fahling.The office says on their website that some of their areas of practice include, Employment Law (Employers and Employees), School Law, Constitutional Law, Contracts/Agreements, and State, Local and Municipal Law.

Their website reads: 

"Brian has been lead counsel on more than 300 trials and appeals. He was lead counsel in the successful defense of several corporations in a $300 million lawsuit. He has represented U.S. senators and congressmen, and the states of Mississippi and Alabama in amicus briefs to the U.S. Supreme Court. He has taught trial and appellate practice courses nationally and internationally." 

KHQ reached out to the law firm, this was the email sent regarding statement,

"I won't be doing any interviews or giving comments to anyone....it's just that there's nothing I can add, or want to add, to what is said in the press release."- Brian Fahling via email. 

KHQ has reached out to WSU.