SPOKANE, Wash. - The Riverfront Spring Market is kicking off the season this Wednesday, April 6 with a robust roster of local artisans and vendors to see!
The first market will have extended hours, from noon to 7 p.m., giving you plenty of time to get down and see the wares. For every other Wednesday, the market will be open from 3 to 7 p.m.
The Riverfront Market offers a unique opportunity for local businesses and craftspeople to showcase their skills and share their goods with the local community. There will also be live performances to enjoy while you peruse the booths.
From Swell Coffee to Split Leafe Macrame to Fetch Barkery, there's a little bit of everything down there! For a full list of the more than 30 vendors, visit the Spring Market page.
Want to help out instead? Parks and Recreation is accepting volunteers!