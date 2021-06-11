In the parking lot of Riverside High School Friday morning, the school was getting set up for a drive-through graduation ceremony to be held Friday night.
There was a stage near the front entrance, with the names of this year's seniors spray-painted on the grassy hill above.
With hours to go until graduation, it was fairly quiet.
However, inside the school Choir Teacher Jesse Wittrock pressed play on a computer as a click track led into the piano intro to Bill Withers' "Lean on Me".
"That's a little loud," Wittrock said as the first notes echoed through his classroom.
"That is a little loud," Sophomore Kaylee Jones confirmed standing next to her duet partner, Junior Malanea McIlveen.
A slight adjustment of the volume and the click began again counting "one, two, three, four," before Jones and McIlveen began humming along with the classic 70's song.
For the next three or four minutes, Mr. Wittrock stood back, his face beaming with pride as he couldn't help but slightly bounce and hum along as his two students finished out the song.
"I was nervous," Kaylee said at the end as she fist-bumped her teacher. "I messed up a few times."
"It's ok," Malanea reassured her. "I did too."
The performance was just a taste of a more professionally-polished, full choir version Wittrock put together last month.
Wittrock's been teaching for 37 years, 30 of them at Riverside, and the last two years haven't exactly been ideal for singing as Zoom sessions just aren't the same as being together.
"That ended up being a train wreck," Wittrock said.
"Oh, it's so bad," Kaylee added. "Everybody's WiFi is different and so it'll lag and you'll try to sing something and someone will come in but it'll be so delayed that it's not on time."
"A lot of people would be off pitch," Malanea confirmed.
As tough as it was, through the pandemic, Wittrock and his students kept adapting.
"I taught music appreciation. I taught the kids piano, we picked up ukuleles," Wittrock said.
However, as singing slowly returned to in-person, albeit with masks, Mr. Wittrock has a song in his head, one that was suggested to him from a student.
The song? "Lean on Me".
"I thought how powerful these words are," Wittrock recalled. "I've got to use that somehow, some way this year."
So over the course of a couple of days in May, with a makeshift vocal booth set up in his office and some social distancing from his students in 6th through 12th grade, Mr. Wittrock and his class found each other to lean on.
"That's when everything changed," Wittrock said. "That's when the kids started peeling off those layers of isolation and pain."
And the kids weren't the only ones.
"I started peeling off those layer of isolation and pain from this whole experience," Wittrock recalled. "There were times when I was tearing up and I had to hold it together. But they were tears of joy."
A classic song and a message to not only the graduating class preparing to collect their diplomas Friday night and enter the next chapter of their lives, but a message to the Riverside community-at-large - a community the choir hasn't been able to perform in-front of for more than a year.
"It's a message of hope," Wittrock said of the song. "It's a message encouragement."
A message that says even though there are hopefully brighter days ahead, in hard times like the last year in a pandemic, and with friends and teachers like those at Riverside High School, you can always call if you need a friend.
Someone to lean on.