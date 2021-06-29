Road to reopening: Washington reopens Wednesday, what changes?

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington exits Phase 3 of the "Healthy Washington" reopening plan, marking the reopening of the state on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 vaccine will remain recommended, but it's not required. The same goes for COVID-19 testing. When it comes to social distancing, there are no longer requirements.
Capacity limits will lift, except for large indoor events. Those are when any event has more than 10,000 constant participants in an indoor, enclosed space. Large indoor events will be limited to 75% capacity, unless vaccination verification happens.
