Our first storm system in 2 weeks is just starting to move out of the region late tonight, but it's impact will still be felt by Thanksgiving travelers heading out early Thursday morning.
All of the rain, snow and freezing rain that has fallen will now start to freeze as temperatures drop into the mid-20s overnight. On top of that, patchy, dense fog will not only be reducing visibility, but freezing to the roadways creating yet another layer of ice, so take it easy out there!
We do expect the fog to lift a little by Wednesday afternoon, and we may even see a few sunbreaks as high pressure builds in, and quiets the forecast leading up to Thanksgiving.
As for Turkey Day itself? Morning fog breaking to some afternoon sunshine with temperatures warming right near 40°.
Our next system could bring a few more snow showers by Saturday night-Sunday, maybe even a few flakes for the Apple Cup!