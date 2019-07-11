If you're a baseball fan and you're tired of watching umpires blow calls, we have some good news for you.
Wednesday night a "robot" umpire called the Atlantic League All-Star Game in York, Pennsylvania.
The robot uses radar-tracking technology, called Trackman, to determine the location of the ball as it crosses home plate.
It then relays that information to the home base umpire via an earphone connected to an iPhone.
The umpire still crouches in his normal position behind the catcher and signals balls and strikes depending on the robots determination.
Umps still have the final word and can override the computer's call.
The system is on track to roll out across the Atlantic League Conference in coming months.
As for the big leagues, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said there's no timeline on when the technology will be used in the majors.