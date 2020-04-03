POST FALLS, Idaho -- Romney Motion in Post Falls has been working around the clock, seven days a week, to create as many parts as possible.
They work for VenTech, the company that partnered with General Motors to create more ventilators.
Romney Motion creates 7 different parts to the ventilator, and have worked for VenTech for years.
They are now sharing their method to making these parts with General Motors to create as many as possible.
President Trump last week activated The Defense Production Act to expedite General Motors in making ventilators.
The act was created in response to the start of the Korean War. It basically clears up the supply chain to get companies the parts they need to manufacture desperately needed medical supplies like ventilators and face masks.
Romney Motion says they will continue to work tirelessly to help create as many life saving devices as possible.
