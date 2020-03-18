SPOKANE, Wash. - Rosauers Supermarkets says it will be adopting special shopping hours for seniors and at-risk customers this week.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 a.m., the grocery stores will only allow seniors, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems to shop. Pharmacies will open at 8 a.m. on those days.
“While there may be some minor inconvenience for others, we are confident that people will respect the need to protect the health of those at most risk. We thank customers in advance for their understanding and support”, President and CEO Jeff Philipps said.
The new senior/at-risk shopping periods go into effect on Thursday, March 19, at all Rosauers, Super 1 Foods and Huckleberry's locations and continue until shopping situations become safe for everyone. The CDC identifies the age of those at risk of COVID-19 at 60 or older.
Rosauers is headquartered in Spokane and operates stores in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon.
Safeway, Albertsons and Target have also announced similar special shopping hours.
