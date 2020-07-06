Russian authorities dig trench around remote Siberian village to enforce quarantine

SHULUTA, Russia. (NBC News) - Russian authorities have dug a trench around a remote Siberian village to enforce quarantine after dozens of residents of the village tested positive for COVID-19.
In the village southeast of Lake Baikal, 37 of 390 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 95 other people who are believed to have been in contact with those infected.
Local officials believe the virus spread at a traditional Shaman ritual.
A local official said they are required to quarantine. The only road to the village that's not cut off by the ditch of now patrolled by local officials and Russian national guards. They only allow ambulances and food deliveries in.
The ditches were dug on June 29 to stop tourists from driving through the village to a nearby national park. Also, to limit movement by local residents, some who were skeptical about an order to self-isolate.
