Tonight into Wednesday will be mainly dry with seasonably cold temperatures. Our next chance for widespread precipitation will arrive Thursday. Portions of central and eastern Washington may experience icy roads Thursday morning with a mix of freezing rain and light snow.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light southeast wind.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind.
- Wednesday night: Snow likely, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible.