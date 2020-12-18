Local people on the front lines of this pandemic are finally getting some of the most critical help possible.
Friday health care workers in Spokane started getting the first round of the coronavirus vaccine.
These frontline workers were nothing but excited and hopeful Friday as they became some of the first people in Spokane to receive this vaccine.
"I want there to be this hope for everybody, and I want our lives to get back to some sense of what it was before all this," Andrea Evans-Davis of Sacred Heart Hospital said.
Providence healthcare workers lined up Friday saying they wouldn't miss their shot at a return to normalcy.
We're almost ten months into the pandemic and hospital staff say it's been overwhelming and heartbreaking.
"Almost a nightmare. We have been very lucky that everyone has come together and fought to try and care for the community of Spokane, but at this point we are struggling to continue to provide wonderful care," assistant nurse manager, Corey Grosskopf said.
That's why these frontline workers were eager and ready to step up and be the first in the area to receive this covid-19 vaccine.
"I think health care providers have to be the first ones to get these things in order to show the rest of the community that they are safe, they are effective, and that we practice what we preach," Sacred Heart resident, Aditya Nathan stated.
Excited as our medical community is, they say we need to continue to be diligent in our prevention.
"We still need to be careful, we still need to wear masks, be judicious in hand washing, and that we don't led up on that for a long while I think," hospitalist, Sandra Friendshuh added.
January 8th, just 21 days from now, these healthcare workers will return for their second covid-19 vaccination.
