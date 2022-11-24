SPOKANE, Wash. - This Thanksgiving, The Salvation Army Spokane brought free warm Thanksgiving meals for neighbors across the community.
"You get to see people you only get to see once a year,” Bell Ringer Robin said.
It started in 1891, when Salvation Army first came to Spokane. Every year, the nonprofit brings Thanksgiving to neighbors in some sort of way - food boxes or hot meals.
Robin and her partner, Don, have been enjoying this holiday with The Salvation Army for a few years now, leaving with full stomachs and full hearts.
On Friday, the two begin bell ringing, something they are very much looking forward to.
“It helps raise money for the Salvation Army, to help them run the shelters that they have,” Robin said.
People of all ages came together Thursday to volunteer to make sure everyone had a happy Thanksgiving, fitting all the pieces of the puzzle together to ensure this event went smoothly.
“Making everyone happy,” seven-year-old Emma said.
Emma and her nine-year-old sister, Grace, volunteered for the first time today with their grandpa and grandma. They described this experience as fun, and exciting.
They had a very important job for the three hours they were volunteering; making hot cocoa.
“I’m putting whipped cream on,” Grace said.
“And I put the marshmallows on,” Emma said.
In total, around 300 meals were served to the community today. For those in need, to those who simply needed someone to share a meal with, The Salvation Army Spokane and local volunteers were there.
From NonStop Local to you, Happy Thanksgiving!