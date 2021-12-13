Ingredients:
3 tablespoons virgin olive oil
1 pound thick-cut bacon, diced
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1/4 cup dry white wine
5 cloves garlic, minced
3 cups garlic broth (or chicken broth)
1 pound spaghetti
1/2 stick salted butter, divided in half
3 large eggs
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups heavy cream (or half-and-half)
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano
1. Pour olive oil into Instant Pot and set to Saute on high (or the "More" setting). Heat for 3 minutes, and add bacon and saute for another 8 minutes or until it begins to brown. Then remove the bacon and set aside for later, but leave the oil and juices in the pot.
2. Add onion and saute for 3 minutes. As the onion sweats, add white wine and keep stirring to deglaze the bottom and any bits that may get stuck. Add the garlic and cook for another minute while stirring, and then add the broth.
3. Break spaghetti in half and add to the pot. Do not stir. Just tap it down so it's all submerged, but don't worry if some parts are still above the broth. Top with the first half of butter.
4. Secure the Instant Pot lid and cancel the saute, and set to High Pressure for 8 minutes.
5. Whisk eggs, grated Parmesan, and salt. Set aside.
6. Once 8 minutes are up and is done cooking, vent by doing the quick release. Then stir remaining butter into spaghetti for about a minute. Pour in the cream and nutmeg, followed by the egg mixture that was whisked.
7. Saute again on High setting. Stir the spaghetti constantly for 3-5 minutes as the egg-and-cream mix thickens. Once it begins to cling to the pasta, turn the pot off.
8. Add grated Pecorino Romano and bacon, but save a little of both for topping. Stir and toss everything together until it's rich and creamy.
9. Serve and enjoy! And add a little more bacon and grated cheese if desired.