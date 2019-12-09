Cheez-It is giving lucky Washington St. fans a chance to attend the Cheez-It Bowl with Airforce vs Wash St in Phoenix in Cheez-It “Box” seats – literally – with ‘Master of Cheez’, Pat McAfee. For a chance to score a trip to join McAfee in a two-story Cheez-It "box" seats at the Cheez-It Bowl on 12/27 – just share your passion for Cheez-It using photo or video with #CheezPickMePatEntry and tagging @CheezIt on Twitter NOW through Sunday, December 15.
Check out McAfee’s recent post on Twitter for more information on the seats! Press release and images linked here.
In rendering below, the Cheez-It “box” seats are literally in a giant Cheez-It box under the Jumbotron! You ‘gouda’ see it to believe it!
Sam Adams tweet
This is the sort of content I’m looking forward to bringing our Coug fans. https://t.co/XAiwcvAhJy— 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙰𝚍𝚊𝚖𝚜 𝚂𝚆𝚇 (@SamAdamsTV) December 9, 2019
