Police in San Diego are trying to find a driver who plowed into a woman using a walker to cross the street early Tuesday morning.
Security camera video shows the moment a woman using a walker is hit by the truck at around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.
The white or light gray pickup hits the woman and continues driving toward an interstate.
The woman, who uses the walker due to arthritis, broke both of her legs in the collision.
Police are still on the lookout and are urging the driver to turn themselves in.