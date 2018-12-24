Rudolph's nose will surely come in handy this Christmas, as the fog and low clouds we've been seeing will stick around into our Christmas morning. With temperatures below freezing, there may be some slick spots on the roads early on. If that fog layer can burn off we may just get to see some sunshine for our Christmas afternoon!
If you're hoping for more snow, you're in luck! Although it's not looking like much, another system carrying the white stuff looks to move in on Wednesday afternoon, and stick around through Wednesday night. It does look like a fairly weak system, but much of the Inland Northwest could pick up another 1-2" of snow before drier weather returns Thursday and Friday!
Merry Christmas!
-Blake