MOSCOW, Idaho- The U of I football team awarded the Sather family with the first ever "Collin Sather Most Inspirational Award" to Collin Sather.
The university announced this will be an annual award from here on out.
Collin's family members say the department has been so supportive to them through the loss of Collin.
The family accepted the award for Collin during halftime at the Silver & Gold spring game.
Collin passed away just two months ago from a battle with cancer.
Collin's original story can be found here on KHQ.