'Sawed the tree down': Grinch steals nearly decade-old Christmas tree growing on 9th and Jefferson

SPOKANE, Wash. - The holiday season is all about giving, unless you're a Grinch. On 9th and Jefferson, a person was caught stealing a Christmas tree that had been growing for nearly a decade, and that's not even all of it.
Roger Takiguchi said he went outside his home to turn off the lights for a fake tree on his porch, but it wasn't there. He said he saw a trail in the snow where it was dragged across the street, with fallen bulbs sitting in the snow.
Takiguchi said the fake tree stolen from his porch made people smile with how it lit up the yard at night, but he was more shocked by the planted tree missing after caring for it for more than seven years.
"Somebody came over, sawed the tree down and then dragged it off, so there's two trees missing," Takiguchi said.
This wasn't just harmful for him, but also his community.
"It's for the neighborhood that I do it," Takiguchi said. "So, everybody can walk by and smile."
Now, just a stump sits where the tree once was. He normally puts up even more decorations than he already has.
"But I'm not going to put those up this year because after this incident I don't feel like continuing to put decorations up," Takiguchi said.
From cameras, to chains and a fence, Takiguchi said he's going to do everything he can to keep the Grinch from stealing his Christmas spirit.