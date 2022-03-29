After 4 days in a row where high temperatures reached into the 60s, Mother Nature decided it's time we get back to normal late March weather.
That return to normal will be brought to us by way of a windy cold front on Wednesday.
Expect to wake up to more cloud-cover Wednesday morning, but some of that will clear as the cold front passes through the morning. It's the wind that will be the biggest player.
Gusts up to 30mph will be common until after sunset on Wednesday. So, if you lugged out all the patio furniture for the warm weekend, you might want to tuck it back in.
Behind the cold front, the rest of the week looks fairly quiet, with just a few mountain showers, but a noticeable shift to the cooler side with high temperatures in the low-50s, and a few mornings that temperatures dip below freezing!