If you love late summer conditions in fall, Tuesday was your day. Hopefully you've kept up on the forecast and got outside to enjoy it, because it was likely our last 70° day of the season.
A cold front, with a lot of cold air, will move through the Inland Northwest Wednesday morning, bringing a few morning showers; but the big impact will be the cool-down.
From mid-70s to mid-50s in 24 hours, and that's just the start. By Wednesday night, several areas (including Spokane) will see temperatures drop near freezing, likely reaching that mark Thursday night into Friday.
While it'll be colder, it should stay dry, until our next system arrives on Sunday with rain and even cooler weather next week.
Time to break out your favorite crock-pot recipes, "real" fall is finally here!