SPOKANE, Wash. - Local college students received hands-on experience at the Automotive Trades Night hosted by Spokane Community College on April 19.
“I’m new, I just moved to America – and I haven’t seen these kinds of events,” SCC Student Khwaga-Sulaiman Sediqi said. “I like it, I'm very interested.”
Having recently moved to the United States, English is Sediqi’s second language – he's only been studying it for about nine months. When he decided to attend the Automotive Trades Night, he was eager to get involved.
"I love the cars, all the cars are great,” he said.
The goal of this event is to bring the importance of STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math – to the forefront, encouraging young minds to think outside the box when they are ready to learn.
“STEM education was very important to me when I was growing up,” McGregor Co. Recruiting Coordinator Rainey McKeirnan said. “Automotive is so many of those things.”
STEM begins when students are ready to learn.
“I’m not so sure kids really know where they’re going in the beginning, and the whole idea of introducing our industry to them is to open their eyes,” East Regional Manager, Interstate Concreate & Asphalt, Bruce Buck said.
Whether it be racing or engineering vehicles – the world of automotive is ready to be explored, with STEM involved every step of the way.
Sediqi was one of many students who was eager to have an opportunity to learn about this field – with the goal in mind, you never know the path your future will take.
“I haven’t done this before, and it was good experience,” Sediqi said.