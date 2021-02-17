Spokane Public Schools is holding a meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to talk about:
- Legacy Police Related to school boundary changes
- Proposed Monsters of Rock Reunion Concert at Albi Stadium
- Telehealth Services Update
The 2020 concert was proposed when a promoter heard the original site of the 1988 Monster of Rock would soon be torn down.
Over 30,000 fans came to Joe Albi on July 20, 1988, to rock out to bands like Van Halen, Scorpions, Dokken, Kingdom Come and Metallica. The concert was canceled due to the pandemic.
You can watch the meeting via zoom. Click here to register.