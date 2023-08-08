MERIDIAN, Idaho - A crash involving a school bus on SH-55 is under investigation after all occupants were transported to local hospitals.
According to Idaho State Police, reports of a school bus rollover near Meridian began coming in around 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. First responders on scene found a Treasure Valley YMCA bus rolled on its side near milepost 84, with 11 occupants injured in the crash.
The bus was transporting kids between 13 and 18 years of age as part of a summer camp program. The other three YMCA buses were not involved in the crash.
Seven people were deemed to be in critical condition, while the other four had non-critical injuries. Out of an abundance of caution, all children involved were transported by air or ground ambulance to nearby hospitals for treatment.
In an update on Monday, Idaho State Police said most of the children involved were recovering back in the care of their families.
"Our thoughts and well wishes remain with the students and their families as they strive to heal," said Idaho State Police Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Kelley. "We extend deep gratitude to our dedicated first responder partners who quickly answered the call and provided crucial aid at the scene."
The highway was closed for around four hours while investigators worked the scene. ISP is working with the third-party bus company to determine the cause and timeline of the accident.