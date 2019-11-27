Surveillance footage appears to show a school bus driver buying beer at a convenience store and later drinking it while picking up students during her morning route in Aurora, Illinois.
A store clerk called the East Aurora School District Friday morning after making the beer sale to 44-year-old Michelle Passley.
The clerk reportedly watched her leave the store, then get into a First Student school bus and drive away.
Detectives later determined that Passley picked up the school bus around six that morning, completed a route and then stopped at the gas station to buy two cans of beer.
She then continued to drive the bus, which at the time had about 32 kids on board.
Passley was eventually fired by both the bus company and the school district.
She was arrested Monday but has since been released on bond.
