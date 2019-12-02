School Closings: Monday, December 2nd, 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Updated 40 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Moses Lake SDDelay: No SchoolQuincy SDDelay: No School Wilson Creek SDDelay: 2 Hours LatePreschool canceled Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Delay Sd No School School Closing Preschool Wilson KHQ TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Weather Currently in Spokane 29°F Cloudy 29°F / 19°F 6 AM 29°F 7 AM 29°F 8 AM 29°F 9 AM 30°F 10 AM 32°F Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles"Live your meager life in your little hole:" Frustration spills over as Cougs' head coach lays into reporterBody found in Spokane River on Friday identifiedAll lanes of I-90 reopen following crashes involving 50-100 vehiclesBodies of 2 children shot to death found outside in the snowStudy ranks Idaho as the 'Dumbest State in America'North Idaho pup suffocates inside empty chip bagMontana woman gets 15 years for video recording child rapeMan paralyzed by DUI driver killed years later by DUI driverUPDATE: 92-year-old woman found after police find signs of forced entry at her residenceKing County judge blocks Tim Eyman's $30 car tab measure Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Breaking News Alerts Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Manage your lists More Video From This Section KHQ issues Weather Authority Alert due to slick, icy road conditions Updated 1 min ago WATCH: WSU fans discuss Apple Cup 2019 Updated Nov 29, 2019 WATCH: A look at the Cougs' 2019 Apple Cup performance Nov 29, 2019 VIDEO: Cyber Monday scammers are waiting for slip ups Nov 29, 2019 VIDEO: City project jeopardizes Small Business Saturday for local woman Updated Nov 29, 2019 Evening weather for November 29, 2019 Updated Nov 29, 2019 WATCH: Huskies defeat Cougs in seventh straight Apple Cup Updated Nov 29, 2019 VIDEO: New details emerge after deadly shooting in Vancouver, Washington Nov 29, 2019 © Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Weather Alerts Top Stories
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.