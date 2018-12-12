All Saints Catholic School
Delay: None
All Saints Christian School
Delay: 2 Hours Late
It's Working!
Freeman SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No AM preschool
Kindermusik School
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Enter through the back entrance
Lind-Ritzville SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Soap Lake SD
Delay: 3 Hours Late
Washtucna SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
No Breakfast, No Preschool
Waterville SD
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Whitworth Children's Learning Center
Delay: 3 Hours Late
Front curb extremely slippery
Whitworth University
Delay: 2 Hours Late
Flag Football still on for today