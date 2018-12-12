All Saints Catholic School

Delay: None

All Saints Christian School

Delay: 2 Hours Late

It's Working!

Freeman SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No AM preschool

Kindermusik School

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Enter through the back entrance

Lind-Ritzville SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Soap Lake SD

Delay: 3 Hours Late

Washtucna SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

No Breakfast, No Preschool

Waterville SD

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Whitworth Children's Learning Center

Delay: 3 Hours Late

Front curb extremely slippery

Whitworth University

Delay: 2 Hours Late

Flag Football still on for today

Recommended for you