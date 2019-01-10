The following school districts are either on a delay or closed on January 10, 2019.
DELAYS:
- Chewelah School District - 2 HOUR DELAY - No Preschool
- Columbia School District #206 - 2 HOUR DELAY, NO BREAKFAST
- Evergreen School District #206 - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Loon Lake School District - 2 HOUR DELAY, No breakfast
- Mary Walker School District - 2 HOUR DELAY, No Preschool or Breakfast
- Quincy School District - 2 HOUR DELAY, NO AM PRESCHOOL
- Summit Valley School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Valley School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Washtucna School District - 2 HOUR DELAY