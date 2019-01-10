SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

The following school districts are either on a delay or closed on January 10, 2019. 

DELAYS: 

- Chewelah School District - 2 HOUR DELAY - No Preschool

- Columbia School District  #206 - 2 HOUR DELAY, NO BREAKFAST

- Evergreen School District #206 - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Loon Lake School District - 2 HOUR DELAY, No breakfast

- Mary Walker School District - 2 HOUR DELAY, No Preschool or Breakfast

- Quincy School District - 2 HOUR DELAY, NO AM PRESCHOOL

- Summit Valley School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Valley School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Washtucna School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

