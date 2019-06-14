Lingering threats of thunderstorms in the Idaho panhandle mountains and near the Cascades through the weekend. Otherwise, BEAUTIFUL weather expected through Father's Day weekend and into next week as high pressure continues to strengthen. Daytime highs will remain in the mid to upper 80's through Tuesday with comfortable overnight lows in the mid to upper 50's. Head out to the lake, hit the pool, kick up the AC, fire up the BBQ and have an amazing weekend!
School is out for the Summer and the weather looks GREAT!
Leslie Lowe
KHQ Chief Meteorologist
