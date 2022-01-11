SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Preparatory School announced they will be returning to synchronous online learning starting Wednesday, Jan. 12 until Jan. 21. In-person learning will resume on Monday, Jan. 24 with the finals schedule.
According to their announcement, this decision comes in response to the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases, students and staff presently quarantining, as well a number of other illness, such as the flu.
"We do not take this decision lightly, and want to affirm our commitment to providing an exceptional college preparatory, holistic, Jesuit education," states the notice. "However we currently have 30 percent of our students absent and feel the need to adapt in order to serve the educational needs of all our students."