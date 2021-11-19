School closures, delays graphic

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Wintery weather conditions continue across the Inland Northwest in the form of rain and snow.

Here's a list of school districts across the Inland Northwest that have cancelled or delayed the start of school due to weather conditions.

  • Chewelah School District: 2-Hour Late Start
  • Davenport School District: CLOSED
  • Evergreen School District (Stevens County): 2-Hour Late Start
  • Loon Lake School District: CLOSED, Buses for students who attend other districts are on a 2-Hour Delay
  • Mary Walker School District: 2-Hour Late Start
  • Northport School District: 2-Hour Late Start
  • Summit Valley School District: 2-Hour Late Start, Buses 2-Hour Delay
  • Valley School District: 2-Hour Late Start

