SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Wintery weather conditions continue across the Inland Northwest in the form of rain and snow.
Here's a list of school districts across the Inland Northwest that have cancelled or delayed the start of school due to weather conditions.
- Chewelah School District: 2-Hour Late Start
- Davenport School District: CLOSED
- Evergreen School District (Stevens County): 2-Hour Late Start
- Loon Lake School District: CLOSED, Buses for students who attend other districts are on a 2-Hour Delay
- Mary Walker School District: 2-Hour Late Start
- Northport School District: 2-Hour Late Start
- Summit Valley School District: 2-Hour Late Start, Buses 2-Hour Delay
- Valley School District: 2-Hour Late Start