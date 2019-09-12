Scientists in the United Kingdom announced the discovery of an exoplanet where temperatures are favorable to sustain life.
A pair of research groups from the University College London say the planet is located just outside of our solar system. Data from the Hubble Space Telescope indicates that the exoplanet, also known as K2-18B, contains water vapor in its atmosphere and, is the first of its kind to contain temperature and water levels necessary for life.
Astrophysics experts say more research is needed to determine if the planet is actually capable of sustaining life.
K2-18B was discovered in 2015 and is located more than 111 light years from our solar system. Scientists believe it to be about eight times the mass of planet Earth.