Scientists in England have dissected a large, smelly "fatberg" discovered in the sewer of a southwestern English town.
The fatberg (think "iceberg" but made of hardened, discarded cooking fat and other equally unpleasant food debris) was a big headache for some sanitation workers in southwest England last December.
Despite it's unsavory appearance, scientists say it didn't pose a health or environment concern.
An analysis of the giant fatberg, said to be longer than the height of the Tower of Pisa, reveals it to have been comprised of cooking fats, hygiene products and a few random items including false teeth.
"We took the fatberg samples back to the laboratory and we melted it in order to look at the big stuff that was in there," Professor John Love said. "We found a number of things, things that we would expect like we found some wet wipes, we found a lot of luxury toilet paper that wasn't degrading properly. But we were also quite surprised to find a lot of plastic sheets that came from things like nappies and sanitary towels. We found some cotton buds. We even found some false teeth. So it was quite an enlightening experience to see what can go down the sewers."
University of Exeter scientists found no detectable levels of toxic chemicals in the fatberg, which filled 36 tanker loads when it was removed from underneath the seaside town of Sidmouth.
Fatbergs form when people put things including fats, napkins, baby wipes and sanitary towels down toilets.
In 2017, a fatberg measuring 820-feet was found in sewers beneath Whitechapel, east London.
A chunk of that blockage later went on display at the Museum of London.
