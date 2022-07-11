After a very comfortable weekend, temperatures started to climb again on Monday and will peak on Tuesday with many cities seeing the hottest temperatures of the summer so far, so start drinking water now!
The high temperature in Spokane is expected to reach up into the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon, with triple digit heat possible around Lewiston, the Camas Prairie and the Lower Columbia Basin.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory in those areas that will go into place at noon and last until 9PM. That's the timeframe to avoid being outside. If you HAVE to be out and about, make sure to take plenty of breaks in the AC and drink lots of water!
But the heat is just the first part of our weather story...once the sun sets, a weather system sliding in from the south could trigger isolated thunderstorms overnight and into early Wednesday morning. The chance is slim, but there won't be much moisture with these storms, so new fire starts are a possibility.
Temperatures will start to cool back down a little bit on Wednesday, but the cooler air will bring some gusty winds along with it. Those should die down Wednesday night and set us up for a comfortable day Thursday before more heat for the weekend.
-Blake