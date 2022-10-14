SPOKANE, Wash. - Crowds descended on the Spokane Arena Thursday night to see German rock band, Scorpions, in their 2022 'Rock Believer' tour.
Thundermother kicked off the show in the opening act before Scorpions took the stage, playing some of their biggest hits, including Wind of Change, Send Me an Angel, and The Zoo.
The tour celebrates the band's 50th year anniversary and the release of their album of the same name, Rock Believer. The setlist showcased of some of their newest tracks as well, like Gas in the Tank and Seventh Sun.
The high energy kept up until through the night, capping off the encore with Rock You Like a Hurricane and ending on a high note.
See our photo collection below: