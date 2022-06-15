SPOKANE, Wash. - A would-be burglar is the subject of a Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) search after failing to break into a home Wednesday morning.
According to SCSO, a caller reported that the male attempted to break into the house on Country Homes Blvd. but fled when the armed homeowner confronted him.
Deputies responded by setting up a perimeter and bringing in K9 units to search. He was believed to be heading northwest.
The K9 led deputies to a small access road behind the home where they found what looked like fresh tire tracks.
No arrests have been made yet.
SCSO released photos of the suspect. He is a white male with shorter, dark brown hair and facial hair. He appears to have an average build.
Anyone who can help investigators identify this suspect or have information about this incident is asked to call Spokane County Investigative Unit (SCIU) Detective David Morris at 509-477-2714, reference #10074575.