SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade Quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
Seattle agreed to send Wilson and a fourth-round pick to Denver in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-rounder, along with quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant, the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2019.
Wilson was Seattle's third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He won the starting job as a rookie after Seattle signed Quarterback Matt Flynn in free agency.
Wilson helped Seattle to its only Super Bowl title with a 43-8 win over Denver in Super Bowl 48, then lost the next season in Super Bowl 49 to Tom Brady and the Patriots.
In the 2021 season, Wilson suffered a fractured middle finger on his right hand and missed four games. Seattle finished 7-10, the only losing season so far in Wilson’s career.
Players across the league reacted to the news Tuesday on Twitter.
Oh we lit 🔥— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 8, 2022
“You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain” https://t.co/Neavm4L0NV— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 8, 2022
Born and raised in Washington, I would of never thought Russel Wilson was going to be on another team. From ditching school and going to the super bowl parade in high school to intercepting his football in a nfl game! Thank you Seattle Russ!!!— Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) March 8, 2022