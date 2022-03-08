Russell Wilson

SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade Quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Seattle agreed to send Wilson and a fourth-round pick to Denver in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-rounder, along with quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant, the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2019.

Wilson was Seattle's third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He won the starting job as a rookie after Seattle signed Quarterback Matt Flynn in free agency. 

Wilson helped Seattle to its only Super Bowl title with a 43-8 win over Denver in Super Bowl 48, then lost the next season in Super Bowl 49 to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

In the 2021 season, Wilson suffered a fractured middle finger on his right hand and missed four games. Seattle finished 7-10, the only losing season so far in Wilson’s career.

Players across the league reacted to the news Tuesday on Twitter.

