SAGLE, Idaho – Aiden has been found and is safe.
Updated: April 13 at 8 p.m.
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old autistic boy.
According to the sheriff's office, Aiden Player was last seen Thursday near Gun Club Road and Spades Road.
Aiden is white, 4'10", weighs 90 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green camo jacket, purple/maroon shorts and black soccer socks.
The sheriff's office said Aiden may hide from the public and searchers.
If you see Aiden, the sheriff's office asks you to contact 911 or dispatch at (208) 265-5525.