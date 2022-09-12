ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) located the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4.
NTSB coordinated with the University of Washington's Applied Physics Laboratory and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to conduct the search. The plane was discovered at a depth of about 190 feet.
The crashed left 10 dead, including Spokane civil rights icon Sandy Williams.
