SEATTLE, Wash. - A sexual assault prevention video released by the Seattle Police Department is changing the way law enforcement attempts to prevent sexual assault.
The public service announcement video, which was posted on Twitter, is 30 seconds long and targets the hypothetical assault suspect instead of "putting the onus on the victim."
The video starts out with a message about sexual violence prevention and how everyone has a choice, but each action has consequences.
The video goes on to address the definition of sexual assault and adds a warning that sexual assault perpetrators will have their DNA collected, tested and they will be prosecuted.
According to the department's Twitter post, "for too long, sexual assault prevention messages have attempted to address the behavior of innocent people. We want to change that."
For too long, sexual assault prevention messages have attempted to address the behavior of innocent people. We want to change that. This sexual assault prevention message is targeted squarely at would-be offenders. Commit a sexual assault, and we will identify you through DNA. pic.twitter.com/NI9Ku28Emq— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 15, 2019
The post has received backlash on Twitter. Several retweets mention the backlog of untested rape kits in Washington state.
According to a report released by the Washington State Patrol, over 10,000 untested rape kits are sitting in Washington State Patrol crime labs as of April 2019.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual violence or assault, you can contact the 24/7 sexual assault victim crisis line at (509) 624-7273 or 624-(RAPE).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.