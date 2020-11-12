Three men were filmed in Kendall Yards last month attacking a group of construction workers by hurling rocks at them (warning graphic language), causing a couple thousand dollars worth of property damage to a vehicle and seriously injuring one of the workers who was struck in the head and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.
What sparked the violent confrontation? According to court documents, not much.
The construction workers saw the three men knocking over Lime scooters for some reason, called 911 and then started filming. The three men then shifted their focus from the scooters to the constructions workers, according to court documents.
Spokane Police say one of the suspected rock throwers was arrested that day and detectives have spent weeks tracking down the other two men in the video. Earlier this week, they arrested a second suspect, 21-year-old Rylee Francisco and charged him with 2 felony assault charges.
However, Francisco, is already out of jail.
"An unprovoked crime, committed against strangers in the broad daylight," Spokane Police Office John O'Brien said. "It's frustrating because that person has now been released on a $500 bond through the courts."
A $500 bond, of which a defendant is usually responsible for about 10 percent, meaning that for about $50 or 50 times less than they amount of property damage caused in the attack, a violent assault suspect is back on the street.
"What's more frustrating than all the work we put into it is we're not able to keep the community safe when the person is released on such a low bond," Officer O'Brien added.
It's unknown exactly what went into deciding Francisco's bond, however judges look at a myriad of things (Superior Court Criminal Rules 3.2 - Release of the Accused) when considering bonds including the level of flight risk, the type of crime, the dangerousness of the defendant and the safety to the community, which is what O'Brien says SPD will continue to focus on.
"If this subject has assaulted unknown people in the past, what's to keep him from doing it again?" O'Brien said. "Even though this person has been released, the Spokane Police Department will continue to fight crime, suppress crime and keep our community safe."
Francisco's next court appearance is scheduled for next week when he'll be arraigned on 2 counts of 2nd Degree Assault. The first suspect, Anthony Statton is also out of jail on a $5000 bond. He's been charged with 3 counts of assault, resisting arrest and malicious mischief. His trial is set for January.
According to court documents, police have a good idea who the third suspect is and continue to investigate the incident.
