You may have seen some stories recently regarding home security cameras getting hacked, with the most recent involving a little 8-year-old girl in Tennessee.
The hacker in that case taunted the little girl, told her he was Santa, asked to be her friend, and then told her to break her TV and trash her room.
The cameras have become commonplace these days. Some parents use them as a baby monitor to make sure their kids are safe. The doorbell versions are popular (and a handy tool for busting porch pirates), and even if you're far away from you home, you can check to see who is at your front door.
The problem with all of that is once you connect those devices to your WiFi, or even if you hard-wire them to your house, you open yourself up for hacks. However, there are ways to protect yourself.
Dave Gest owns Tech Resource in Spokane Valley and said the first thing you should do when you get any device that connects to your home's network is immediately change the default password it comes with. Those defaults might look long, complicated, and hard to crack, but they are actually easily searchable on the internet.
It's also important to note that you need a strong password and don't use the same password for multiple devices or accounts. Ring believes their customers in the most recent examples had their information exposed elsewhere, which made them more vulnerable for an attack. So change up your passwords. Gest recommends at least 8 characters, using upper and lower case letters, numbers special characters, etc. Something I learned while speaking with him was to avoid words, too. Pick phrases. Hackers can use certain methods to search for words, but phrases make your information more secure.
The next thing you can do to prevent falling victim is to use a two-factor authentication. Google and Apple both have two-factor authentications available to users, but you can also download a trusted one like LastPass.
Gest also recommends hiding your router's SSID (the name of your network) to make it harder for hackers to find.
According to Gest, companies are always patching up security risks, but to receive the full benefit of that, you also need to make sure your software is up-to-date.
A dedicated hacker can find ways to get your information, like in the recent Ring camera hacks, but by completing the tips mentioned above, you'll be able to take away that "low hanging fruit" for hackers and odds are, they'll move on to some easier targets.
Ring is owned by Amazon and echoed Gest's tips in their statement released on the recent customer hacks and also reiterated that the hacks have not breached or compromised their security:
"Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security.
Due to the fact that customers often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions, bad actors often re-use credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services. As a precaution, we highly and openly encourage all Ring users to enable two-factor authentication on their Ring account, add Shared Users (instead of sharing login credentials), use strong passwords, and regularly change their passwords."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.