A semi-truck crashed into a daycare center in Birmingham, Alabama, Tuesday morning.
Remarkably, no children or staff inside the daycare were injured. Officials say they were all in the back of the building when the crash occurred.
Police say the incident began with a five-car crash at a red light in front of the daycare. The people inside those cars suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.
No word yet on what led to the crash or exactly how the semi truck ended up slamming into the building.