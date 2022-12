Weather Alert

...Warm, wet and breezy weather by next week... Expect warming temperatures next week with a round of rain across portions of the Inland Northwest by Tuesday and Wednesday. This will cause low elevation snow to melt and runoff increase, mainly across southeast Washington and the southern half of the Idaho Panhandle. Rapid rises on creeks and rivers are anticipated including Paradise Creek in Moscow, Asotin Creek in Asotin county, Latah and Rock Creeks in southern Spokane county, Lapwai and Lawyer Creeks in Lewis and Nez Perce counties, and much of the Palouse river basin. Since many creeks and small streams are frozen, ice jams may occur. Minor field and urban flooding will be a concern in areas of poor drainage.