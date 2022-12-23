SPOKANE, Wash. - A major vehicle accident in north Spokane has closed down both northbound and one southbound lane of US-2 north of Nevada St. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the accident has resulted in serious injuries.
Northbound traffic is being diverted at Nevada St., with a detour in place. Southbound traffic is moving slowly, with the left lane closed for emergency vehicles. There is no estimated time for reopening.
Roadways are expected to worsen as tonight's snow turns into freezing rain, so drivers should plan extra time for traveling and take it slow.