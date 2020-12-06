It's a situation that continues to spiral over a month after it began, seven members of Spokane's Health Advisory Board are resigning over a "lack of trust in the Spokane regional health district's administrative officer"
More than a month ago, Administrative officer Amelia Clark requested a resignation from Dr. Bob Lutz, and despite push back from hundreds of organizations and community members, Clark's request was approved after the Spokane Board of Health voted 'yes.'
Now, because of his removal, members of the community are saying they will no longer serve the Spokane Regional Health District.
Seven Health Advisory council members signed and sent in their committee resignation to Spokane Regional Health Sunday saying, they couldn't continue to serve due to what they say is a lack of trust in administrative officer Amelia Clark.
The advisory council was put together by Dr. Lutz himself several years ago. A committee that totals between 12 to 15 members that brings together many integral sectors of Spokane-- like education, community organization, as well as the health care field.
Michael Dunn is part of the group who resigned, saying Clark's decision to remove Lutz was poorly timed.
"I am concerned about that for me and the people that I serve at my job and certainly my own family or friends, because I think to make this decision in the midst of a pandemic speaks to judgment," said Dunn.
Dunn also says he had sent Clark an email addressing his concern over the removal of Dr. Lutz, to which he says she never responded.
In the letter of resignation, some of the topics the seven members site as reasons to resign over their lack of trust in Clark include "unavailable, and incompetent leadership.... unwarranted termination of Dr. Bob Lutz... and Failed to implement an evidence-based response to the pandemic."
In response to the resignation, Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, says the Spokane Regional Health District needs to work to rebuild trust with the community.
"We have gone into a little bit, in my opinion, of a bunker mentality- what we really need is engagement with the community and listen to the community and act out of that strength that our community has. It's sometimes tempting to see the worst in people and go to that place and I just will continue to encourage people that no matter what your perspective about how we got here, is to stay together and presume the best intent of as many people as possible because the only way we'll get through this is together," Beggs stated.
Other members of the advisory like Brian Henning, releasing statements on social media saying in part, "we will not be complicit in supporting administrators who have worked to subvert the publics health."
Amelia Clark did release a statement in response saying in part,
"I am very sorry to see these members of the Spokane Health Advisory Council choose to discontinue their support of the health district during a time when staff are working tirelessly to keep the community healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic"
Right now, the Washington State Board of Health is currently investigating SRHD's termination of Dr. Lutz.
We have reached out to the state board of health for a statement on the recent resignation but have not heard back.
