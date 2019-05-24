Shawn Poole

Shawn Pool graduated from Shadle Park High School. He attended the University of Montana where he played football and was in the ROTC. After College, Poole joined the army and was in Operation Desert Shield and Storm. He received a Bronze Star for his service.
Website: https://www.shawnpoole2019.com/
Contributions: $13,115.0
Expenditures: $8,069.95
Top Donors:
Linda Kuhns $1,000
Tim Archer $1,000
Pooles Public House $1,000
More information about campaign contributions can be found here
Campaign issues:
Homelessness:
Combat homelessness through the idea of a hand up, not a hand out. This is by promoting accountability and empowering citizens through programs that help with re-integration back into society
Public Safety:
In order to ensure and increase the safety of our communities, I will increase the number of officers patrolling in order to address dramatic increases in property and aggressive crimes
City Budget:
To prevent unnecessary spending within the government, I will ensure tax payer dollars are being well spent and returned to bettering the Spokane community.