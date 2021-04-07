The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is on a recruiting spree and not just locally.
Trying to stay ahead of the retirement curve, the Sheriff's Office is looking for deputies in places where perhaps current law enforcement officers don't feel appreciated.
When you're looking to hire 40 deputies between now and mid-summer, a giant billboard will get the message out, like the one above Colfax... Avenue, that is. In Denver.
"We're understaffed right now," Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said Wednesday.
The Sheriff's Office is trying to keep pace with retirements from last year and impending retirements this year, while trying to recruit law enforcement officers during what is an unstable time for the profession in certain parts of the country.
According to Sheriff Knezovich, the locations of the billboards during this latest campaign - Seattle, Portland, and Denver - were calculated.
"We purposefully tried to push those billboards as close to police precincts as we can so we know those lateral officers will see them," the Sheriff said. "We're targeting areas of the country where we know their local leaders haven't exactly supported their law enforcement."
The Sheriff's Office shared an article this week from Oregon Live via Police 1 highlighting the frustrated exit interviews of officers from the Portland Police Bureau, an agency that since last July has lost 115 officers, 41 of whom resigned, with many of them citing continued unrest in the city, but mostly the lack of support from leaders and the community.
"Would you want to work in an area where you know you had no support from leadership? If you worked in a community that didn't support you, would you stay?" Knezovich asked.
After public declarations of support from County Commissioners and Spokane Valley officials last summer during unrest surrounding law enforcement, Sheriff Knezovich says support isn't a problem from leadership or the community in Spokane County.
"I tell you, you cannot go anywhere in this community if you're wearing a uniform, and not hear 'thank you' multiple times just walking down the street," the Sheriff said. "Three days ago I walked downtown. It was amazing the amount of support that I was given, just simply walking down the street."
While the Sheriff says the support for his deputies is there, what's the screening process for these exiting law enforcement officers who may end up serving and protecting the people of Spokane County?
Along with psyche-evaluations and extensive interviews, the Sheriff says the billboards aren't the only presence Spokane County would have in a city like Denver should a law enforcement officer apply to Spokane County.
"We actually send investigators down to those areas to talk and ride along with the people who have actually worked with these folks to make sure that we're actually getting high-quality lateral deputies," Sheriff Knezovich said. "We're trying to look and take the best of the best from certain areas around the nation where we know their leadership has not stood behind them."
The nationwide campaign has only been running for about a month and the Sheriff's Office already has several interested parties. Next month, they will be putting up virtual billboards of sorts and taking the campaign to social media.