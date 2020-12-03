It looks like shipping carriers might need to get some more Reindeer if they want to keep up with Americans' online ordering habits this year. Fueled by both the holidays and the pandemic, shoppers are turning to the internet for the majority of their shopping needs.
This year, in the five day stretch that included Black Friday and Cyber Monday, online shopping increased by a whopping 44% over last year, according to the National Retail Federation. This record breaking increase in orders have put shipping companies in crisis mode as they struggle to keep up with demand.
United Parcel Service (UPS) reported that they reached their allotted capacity ahead of Black Friday, telling drivers to stop picking up packages at six major retailers including Nike, Gap,
