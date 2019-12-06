An active-shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida led to a lock down of the naval base Friday morning.
NBC News says the shooter has been confirmed dead. The U.S. Navy confirmed there was three additional fatalities.
#UPDATE: Active shooter is deceased.— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019
One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals.
The Associated Press reports at least 11 people were taken to area hospitals.
NAS Pensacola posted the following alert this morning during the active-shooter situation: "Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available."
This is the second shooting at a U.S. Military facility this week. On Wednesday, a U.S. Sailor shot three civilian Defense Department employees before killing himself.
This is a developing story.
