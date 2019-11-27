SPOKANE, WA- If you cant wait to start your Christmas shopping before Black Friday, there will be stores open on Thanksgiving night.
Northtown Mall will be open starting at 6:00 p.m. and staying open until midnight on Thursday. On Black Friday, the mall will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The Spokane Valley Mall will be open from 6:00 PM until midnight, but some stores will be closed. On Black Friday, the mall will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
River Park Square will be closed on Thanksgiving, but open on Black Friday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
