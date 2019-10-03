Still feeling a lot like fall here in the Inland Northwest. More like mid-fall, instead of early-fall however with temperatures still well below average for this time of the year.
On top of the cooler temperatures, some showers are back in the forecast. The same system that spun in some light rain on Thursday will once again bring a chance for off-and-on showers on Friday. Some sun-breaks Friday afternoon could even lead to some isolated thunderstorms, especially north and east of Spokane.
One last quick, clipper system could bring some isolated showers Saturday morning, but we dry out after that. Sunday is looking like a great day to get out and mow the lawn before the next storm system brings more rain and gusty winds early next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.